Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy

2022 recipient Quinshon Judkins headlines the list of nominees for the award given to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday. The trophy is awarded every year to the most outstanding football player in Mississippi and is named after Charlie Conerly, a Clarksdale-native who played football at Ole Miss and for the New York Giants.

One player from every NCAA football program in the state is nominated. The list includes the 2022 Conerly Trophy recipient, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

The list of nominees:

Alcorn State - Aaron Allen (QB)

Belhaven - Kolbe Blunt (RB)

Delta State - Patrick Shegog (QB)

Jackson State - Irv Mulligan (RB)

Millsaps College - Ethan Klapatch (P)

Mississippi College - Marcus Williams (RB)

Mississippi State - Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson (LB)

Mississippi Valley State - Rondey Luckett (C)

Ole Miss - Quinshon Judkins (RB)

Southern Miss - Frank Gore Jr. (RB)

The 2023 Conerly Trophy will be awarded on November 28th at the Country Club of Jackson.

