Making Spirits Bright with Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - This holiday season, WLOX is focusing on organizations giving back to the community throughout the year, that are Making Spirits Bright. Today the spotlight turns to one of the agencies under the United Way of Jackson and George County’s umbrella, the Volunteers in Medicine Clinic in Gautier, where no patients are billed -- and no paychecks are cashed.

Shelia Jenkins, Volunteers in Medicine Gautier Board President, saw the need, a need she says working many years as a police detective and serving as a pastor opened her eyes to.

“Doctors, nurse practitioners, RNs: they volunteer their time so that we can offer this service free to the Jackson and George County community,” Jenkins said.

“I said to myself, ‘How do people that work minimum-wage jobs get insurance? How do they pay for their medication? How do they go see doctors?’ And the answer is, they don’t,” said Jenkins. “They usually wait until they’re in a catastrophic event...You start making a decision between paying your rent, paying your electric, buying food or go get your medication filled.”

Jenkins is now Board President of Volunteers in Medicine Gautier, providing free medical care for uninsured patients.

“The clinic does save lives, and we’re very proud of the fact that we can offer a service to the community that is not just a building: it’s a service,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins and her team provide non-emergent health care, serving about 600 uninsured patients per year. She says they commonly treat high blood pressure, diabetes, strokes, heart attacks, and more.

“Most of our patients have jobs, but they just can’t afford to pay for their insurance,” said Jenkins.

The clinic operates strictly on monetary donations. The volunteer team of experts is made of at least 7 providers, 4 nurses, and two office staff members.

Dr. Robert Holbert is the medical director, one who finds his work as a retired physician rewarding.

“I love it,” said Holbert.

“It is extremely beneficial to the relationship to not have any need for the money to be discussed or to be worried about what things are going to cost,” said Holbert.

He says it wouldn’t be possible without both their medical partnerships and community donations.

“We can save lives through Volunteers in Medicine Gautier,” said Sheila Jenkins.

That’s why the group is making spirits bright this holiday season.

