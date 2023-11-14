A look at the Kroc Center’s Holiday Shape Up Challenge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One group on the Coast is helping you reach your goals while still celebrating the holiday season.

The Holiday Shape Up Challenge happens at The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Biloxi every year.

Chere Stevenson, Coordinator of Fitness and Aquatics, says although many people restart their health goals in the new year, November is the perfect time to get a head start.

“November, December, what do we do? We eat,” Stevenson said. “So we feel like this is the best way to incorporate you keeping yourself in check and not overeating but coming in to join us to for our aquatics programs, our fitness programs and all of the classes that we offer.”

For $25, you get an 8-week membership to the Kroc Center and can participate in weekly weigh-ins.

Those who lose the highest percentage of weight during the challenge period win a full year family membership to the Kroc Center for five people.

“We have Aqua Fitness. We have yoga. We have a TRX class, spin classes. We probably have 50 classes a week. So there’s something for everybody,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson says the program also focuses on diet and nutrition.

“We encourage them just to try to cut back on, you know... Don’t eat two pieces of pie. Maybe just one piece of pie,” Stevenson said, chuckling.

In January, the Kroc Center offers a zero registration fee for those who participate in the program, meaning the normal $50 registration fee is waived.

Find more information about the program and the center’s resources on the Kroc Center’s website.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.