Loaves & Fishes embraces new location

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Taco soup, bread, salad, fried plantains, and maybe some cookie cake. That’s the lunch menu at Loaves and Fishes Tuesday indoors at the Mercy Cross gym in Biloxi. Everyone was out of the elements, and they will be every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday for breakfast and lunch and a snack meal for later.

“It took a lot of help, a lot of hours, and a lot of volunteer work. We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers. Today it’s cold, it’s rainy, so it’s perfect to be able to serve indoors,” said Nina LaGrone, executive director for Loaves and Fishes.

If you remember, Loaves and Fishes was set up at Back Bay Mission and was looking for a permanent home. They appear to have found it at this location.

“There was a lot of stuff we have to go through and sort through, we donated a lot of things. We just needed to get it set up clean and dining style,” LaGrone said.

Robert Washington helps with the cleaning and other volunteer work.

“I’m off the streets now, so it’s good,” he said.

Washington, aka, “Meechie” understands what those in need are going through, and how thankful they are for these meals because he’s been there himself.

“The changes they make with clothes and the hot meals, it’s just great,” he added.

Loaves & Fishes will also serve two Thanksgiving meals this year. One is this Nov. 17, and the other one is the day before Thanksgiving.

