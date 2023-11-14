Coast Life: Biloxi School archive gives glimpse into past

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For many, life’s favorite memories might have come in school. A Coast School district is doing its part to preserve those memories.

“These artifacts really tell the story of the beginning of the Biloxi Public School System,” said Deanne Stephens.

USM History Professor Deanne Stephens has taken a lead in putting together Biloxi School’s Historical Archive which debuted just in the last year.

“People will say I remember that when they see some of the things,” Stephens said.

The display in the archive includes pictures and memorabilia dating back more than a century. You can also see unique items like a quilt featuring the signatures of Biloxi High School’s graduating class of 1934 and a dress from the early 20th century that gives a glimpse into the period.

“The craftsmanship of the people that used to make these dresses, I could not imagine sitting down and making that,” said Stephens.

Savannah Covarrubias’ family history runs deep in Biloxi schools. She works with the Harrison County Library system, and she sees this display in Biloxi’s Ducate Building as just a beginning.

“We have been able to spread the word since we started this collection and people have come to us to donate,” said Covarrubias.

Flipping through the pages of the past, you never know whose name you might see, like astronaut Fred Haise.

“As a historian, it’s always important to preserve the story, if we don’t do it who will,” said Stephens. “This just isn’t the history of the school system this is the history of every step forward that the city made, every new building that the school built, every child that went into the school system this somehow tells that story.”

The story isn’t finished.

“Our greatest hope is that the city will continue to collect artifacts into the 21st century and beyond. It’s such a unique story of a small city that has grown, has seen so many changes and the school system reflects that,” said Stephens. “It’s a school system that creates the citizens that become engaged with it.”

For more information on the archive and how to donate artifacts email: bpshistory@biloxischools.net.

The Biloxi School District is also holding a DIGIDAY on Saturday to give residents a chance to save any items they might want to have digitized. The Digiday event will take place on the 2nd floor of the Dukate Building, 1445 Father Ryan Ave. in Biloxi from 9:00 am - noon on Saturday.

