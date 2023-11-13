WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas

Woman arrested in Biloxi for ramming into multiple vehicles, police say

Jessica Rae Morisch, 35, of Biloxi was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault,...
Jessica Rae Morisch, 35, of Biloxi was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, as well as aggravated assault.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department announced Monday afternoon that a woman was taken into custody after ramming into multiple vehicles in Biloxi.

Jessica Rae Morisch, 35, of Biloxi was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault, as well as aggravated assault.

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, around 8:21 a.m., Biloxi Patrol Officers responded to the 200 block of Delauney Avenue in reference to a vehicle ramming other vehicles in the area. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, which was being driven by Morisch. Officers made contact with Morisch and she was taken into custody without incident.

As officers spoke with witnesses in the area, they learned that Morisch had driven her vehicle into a person on the scene, as well as in the direction of a person recording the incident as it happened. Several vehicles received damage as a result of this incident. The person struck by the car was not injured and the person recording was able to avoid being struck.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain was contacted and he set Morisch’s bond at $25,000 per charge. She was later transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
11-13-2023 Early Monday AM rain update
FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rain likely for Gulf Coast this week
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank
The fire took place on November 5 at the Regency Inn on Hospital Road.
Officials release details on Regency Inn fire in Pascagoula
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website

Latest News

The reopening brought back readers to a library full of 30,000 books.
New chapter begins at West Biloxi Library
The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Showers today. More rain likely on Tuesday.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
Extra Table is spreading holiday cheer, handing out chickens Monday to keep South Mississippi...
Extra Table gives out 9,000 chickens for Thanksgiving Dinner