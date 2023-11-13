WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas

USM faculty, staff rally for fair pay

Faculty and staff members hold signs in the rain as they rally for fair and equal pay.
Faculty and staff members hold signs in the rain as they rally for fair and equal pay.(WLOX)
By Noah Noble
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of faculty and staff members of the University of Southern Mississippi rallied for fair and equal pay Monday.

The demonstrations happened at both the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses. WLOX News attended the Long Beach rally, where attendees stood in the rain with umbrellas and signs in hand.

“The pay is not keeping pace with inflation, the economy, everything is going up and we’re just stagnant,” said Audrey Cahill, a library media specialist at USM. “It’s hard to keep going. Everybody is worried about getting to payday. We need to be able to just pay our bills. We’re not making a mint here, trust me.”

Cahill explained that she spends a lot of time helping students with their college work and offering advice to those struggling to graduate. She told WLOX that the university’s pay for graduates makes it hard to confidently console those students.

“It’s hard to encourage students when a lot of these are graduates and they’re not even making a living wage right now,” she said.

On the front line of the rally is a graduate student who received her diplomas from USM and now works for the university as a teaching track faculty member.

“Our USM Faculty Senate did a survey over the summer of USM faculty salaries compared to our peer institutions -- Mississippi State, Ole Miss. They found on average USM faculty make 21 thousand dollars less than every other peer institution,” said Samantha Bull. “A lot of our graduates leave. Our retention of college-educated students is at an all-time low and it doesn’t help when we’re underpaid and overworked.”

A member of the USM Faculty Senate was at the rally. Vincenzo Mistretta is an associate professor of Film Production. When the Senate voted on whether to endorse the rally, he voted in favor.

“I think there’s a lot of turnaround here. People come and go. And I think one of the reasons is for pay, so we need to have equal pay,” Mistretta said. “I’m proud we endorsed the rally, but I would be even more proud if something happens out of this and the administration takes this seriously.”

WLOX News reached out to USM for comment and received this statement:

“Competitive pay for our faculty and staff is an ever-present priority for Southern Miss,” said University President Dr. Joe Paul. “Our ability to make significant strides in pay is dependent upon overall enrollment growth, continued increases in state appropriations, and strategic efficiencies in operational expenses. We are working every day toward those ends.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
11-13-2023 Early Monday AM rain update
FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rain likely for Gulf Coast this week
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank
The fire took place on November 5 at the Regency Inn on Hospital Road.
Officials release details on Regency Inn fire in Pascagoula
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website

Latest News

Joining us on today's health corner are Memorial Health System Interventional Cardiologist, Dr....
Dr. Umair Malik and Olan Dunn join the show to discuss transcatheter valve replacement
Joining us now is personal growth strategist Florence Ann Romano with a few tips.
Florence Ann Romero joins the show to discuss fixing friendships
Reading is back at the West Biloxi Library after a major renovation project.
West Biloxi Library unveils new look
The Salvation Army Kroc Center is kicking off its 12th annual Holiday Shape Up.
Salvation Army Kroc Center kicking off 12th Annual Holiday Shape Up