USM faculty, staff rally for fair pay

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of faculty and staff members of the University of Southern Mississippi rallied for fair and equal pay Monday.

The demonstrations happened at both the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses. WLOX News attended the Long Beach rally, where attendees stood in the rain with umbrellas and signs in hand.

“The pay is not keeping pace with inflation, the economy, everything is going up and we’re just stagnant,” said Audrey Cahill, a library media specialist at USM. “It’s hard to keep going. Everybody is worried about getting to payday. We need to be able to just pay our bills. We’re not making a mint here, trust me.”

Cahill explained that she spends a lot of time helping students with their college work and offering advice to those struggling to graduate. She told WLOX that the university’s pay for graduates makes it hard to confidently console those students.

“It’s hard to encourage students when a lot of these are graduates and they’re not even making a living wage right now,” she said.

On the front line of the rally is a graduate student who received her diplomas from USM and now works for the university as a teaching track faculty member.

“Our USM Faculty Senate did a survey over the summer of USM faculty salaries compared to our peer institutions -- Mississippi State, Ole Miss. They found on average USM faculty make 21 thousand dollars less than every other peer institution,” said Samantha Bull. “A lot of our graduates leave. Our retention of college-educated students is at an all-time low and it doesn’t help when we’re underpaid and overworked.”

A member of the USM Faculty Senate was at the rally. Vincenzo Mistretta is an associate professor of Film Production. When the Senate voted on whether to endorse the rally, he voted in favor.

“I think there’s a lot of turnaround here. People come and go. And I think one of the reasons is for pay, so we need to have equal pay,” Mistretta said. “I’m proud we endorsed the rally, but I would be even more proud if something happens out of this and the administration takes this seriously.”

WLOX News reached out to USM for comment and received this statement:

“Competitive pay for our faculty and staff is an ever-present priority for Southern Miss,” said University President Dr. Joe Paul. “Our ability to make significant strides in pay is dependent upon overall enrollment growth, continued increases in state appropriations, and strategic efficiencies in operational expenses. We are working every day toward those ends.”

