Scottish Highland Games & Celtic Music Festival brings families together in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Scottish Highland Games and Celtic Music Festival returned to South Mississippi for another year of festive fun.

Over the weekend, Mississippians, young and old traveled to the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Gulfport to check out the best the coast has to offer of Scottish and Irish cultures.

Attendees were presented with unique opportunities to hear the sounds of authentic folk music, indulge in Irish and Scottish cuisine and get a first-hand look at a variety of highland games.

The event is hosted annually by the Highlands and Islands Association of Celtic Gatherings. It’s become a staple gathering on the coast for over 35 years.

One festival-goer says this is the perfect event to better understand Scottish and Irish heritage.

“We’re about family and culture and heritage,” says Kenneth Elliott, participant. “It’s about comradery. We love to learn and we love to joke around. It’s just one big happy family and we enjoy ourselves.”

According to Lillie Gibb, a longtime volunteer of Whisper of Hope, Mississippi is heavily influenced by both cultures.

“Well, it’s heavily embedded in Mississippi from our town names to a lot of our folklore to gosh just everything,” says Gibb. There’s so many people who can trace their heritage back to the Scotch and the Irish and not even have to go that many generations back. So, I hope they come out and enjoy the festival and learn a little bit more about their family history.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.