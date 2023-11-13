WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids

The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from left, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, Sgt. Andrew P. Southard and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe.(U.S. Department of Defense)
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Monday identified the five Army aviation special operations forces killed when their UH-60 helicopter crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The military’s European Command said the helicopter went down over the weekend during an air refueling mission as part of military training.

The five service members who died were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

The U.S. has built up its force presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. There are two carrier strike groups operating in the region, U.S. Air Force squadrons have received additional crews and warplanes, and U.S. special operations forces have been added to help Israel in efforts to rescue hostages taken into Gaza.

Army aviation special operations forces are assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group has almost 3,000 soldiers and more than 200 aircraft, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank
11-13-2023 Early Monday AM rain update
FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rain likely for Gulf Coast this week
The holiday magic continues Sunday at 4 p.m.
Holiday cheer spreads as Christmas City’s 3-day spectacle hits the Coliseum
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly ends 2024 presidential bid, shocking even his campaign staff
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House