New chapter begins at West Biloxi Library

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A sign at the West Biloxi Library reads “a curious mind unlocks new doors.” With that in mind, the doors to curiosity and knowledge were reopened at this location Monday. The ribbon was cut at what were told is the busiest of Biloxi’s four libraries.

“When the young people come into the library, we want them to have those memories,” said Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich.

The reopening brought back readers to a library full of 30,000 books.

“We serve a wide population in this area. We serve families from Keesler Air Force Base. We have moms with kids and senior citizens who enjoy reading. We have all ages and programs for children of all ages and programs for adults as well,” said Sarah Crisler-Ruskey, director of the Harrison County Library System.

The building was upgraded with a new HVAC system as well as new carpeting and a paint job.

“It’s a very busy library since it’s on Pass Road. It’s an important spot,” Crisler-Ruskey added.

Perhaps the toughest job was removing then restocking the 30,000 books on hand at this location.

“We packed them in boxes and had to label them in the Dewey range. We had a professional company keep them in climate-controlled storage, then we brought them back in and re-categorized them,” she said.

The West Biloxi Library is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.

