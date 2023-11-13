Monday’s Forecast
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wet start to the week with high rain chances. The current timing for the wettest weather in South Mississippi may be from Monday PM to Wednesday. Two to four inches of rain will be possible. Flooding can’t be ruled out. There may also be a saltwater flood threat along the immediate coastline in Hancock and Harrison Counties thanks to above-normal tides beginning Monday PM and continuing through Thursday AM.
