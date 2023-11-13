WLOX Careers
Biloxi native Belcher takes victory in main event at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6

Two UFC alumni met in the card’s main event in Biloxi’s own Alan “The Talent” Belcher and Roy “Big Country” Nelson.
By Dylan Jones and Matt DeGregorio
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night, fans of combat sports from across the Coast filed into the Coast Coliseum for the sixth edition of Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6, highlighted by a few Mississippi natives.

Two UFC alumni met in the card’s main event in Biloxi’s own Alan “The Talent” Belcher and Roy “Big Country” Nelson. The contest went the distance, and after three rounds, the judges awarded Belcher the victory by split decision.

“I think, taking Roy Nelson’s hardest shots, I don’t know if there’s anybody else that’s going to hit me like that,” said Belcher after the fight. “Successful night.”

Following the event’s conclusion, both Belcher and Masvidal, a former UFC superstar turned promoter, had nothing but good to say about the event’s host city.

“Our local crown here in Biloxi is just growing,” Belcher explained. “It’s turning into a very serious fight town, one of the biggest fight towns in the whole country. I’m very proud of that.”

“Love the crowd in Mississippi,” said Masvidal. “It was the prelims and we were already at like 60-70% capacity. It was one hour to go before the main card started. They know the sport, they understand the sport. This is not, like, a town where you come into [it] and they’re screaming ‘punch them in the face’ when the guys are on the ground. Like, they understand the positions. This is a fight town. I love being here.”

Along with Belcher, other Mississippi natives on the card included Jason Knight (Lucedale), Chase Sherman (D’Iberville), Brandon Davis (Starkville), Joshua Weems (Jackson), Tyler Hill (Biloxi) and Mike Sanford (Biloxi).

Results were as follows:

WAY OF VICTORY
Roy NelsonSDAlan Belcher
Jason KnightKO - R1Randy Costa
Chase ShermanKO - R1Carl Seumanutafa
Joe PenafielUDBrandon Davis
Curtis MillenderSDJoel Bauman
Junior MaranhaoSUB - R3Joshua Weems
Alex NicholsonKO - R1Prince McLean
Francisco TrinaldoTKO - R1Sasha Palatnikov
Chris SarroSUB - R1Hector Lombard
James FreemanTKO - R1Tyler Hill
Michael SanfordSUB - R1Christopher Wingate

As for when the promotion will come back to Biloxi?

“We’ll definitely be coming back before next year’s over,” says Masvidal.

The promotion has held nine events thus far with six of them being in Biloxi.

