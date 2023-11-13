Bayside Baptist Church pushing to keep doors open

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The congregation of Bayside Baptist Church is pushing to keep the worship center alive after the departure of its pastor in March. Since then, the church has been without regular church service and without a leader.

“It broke my heart to close the doors on this church. I was very upset about it,” said Vickie Wesner, a member of Bayside Baptist.

For more than 30 years, Wesner has attended Sunday service at the church. Her dedication, like other members, fuels the push to keep the church’s doors open.

For now, it’s working, thanks to help from another Baptist church down the road.

Don Elbourne is the pastor of Lakeshore Baptist Church, which is just a short drive from Bayside. For the past few months, he has hosted Bible study on Sunday evenings at Bayside.

“There was talk about just liquidating the building, selling it, using the money for something else,” he said. “Through conversations with the Gulf Coast Baptist Association, I said look, we need more churches in Hancock County, not less. Bayside Park is a very tight-knit community and I don’t think anybody would mind me saying -- it has a lot of problems. And there’s a lot of people that know we need to pull together as a community. Even though there’s a church down the road that I’ve pastored for years, and they’re more than welcome to join us, a lot of folks just want something really close. The plan is to have bible studies on Sunday nights at 5 o’clock until we can gather enough people to call their own pastor and be a self-sustaining church. That’s the real goal.”

For longtime members like Vickie Wesner, Elbourne’s efforts are a godsend.

“I love being here tonight. It is bringing people out and letting us see that we do need a pastor here and God will send someone. We count on him,” she said.

