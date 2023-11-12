WLOX Careers
Saints looking to keep momentum going atop the NFC South

Dave Elliott and Matt DeGregorio break down the New Orleans Saints as they look to keep the momentum going as division leaders.
By Cody Heaster
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday afternoon, the division-leading New Orleans Saints will take the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints (5-4) hold the top spot in the NFC South division as the result of a 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 5, and losses by the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their defense forced five takeaways in the victory, committed only one penalty, and rode on the shoulders of Taysom Hill’s historic day, as his TD catch in the second quarter made him the first player since Frank Gifford to score at least ten touchdowns throwing, rushing and receiving.

Moving forward, there’s a sense of optimism with the Saints. The team has started to look more and more like what the fans have expected. QB Derek Carr has started to learn the offense more, RB Alvin Kamara has taken back the top spot in the backfield after his three-game suspension at the beginning of the season, their defense is playing well, and WR Chris Olave is looking more like himself after a rough month that led to Olave’s arrest as a result of reckless driving.

The Saints are looking to finish atop the division for the first time since 2020. The top spot has been claimed by the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past two years, whereas the Saints are coming off of a second-place finish in 2021 and third-place in 2022.

The Saints will kick off from U.S. Bank Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings at noon on Sunday. The Vikings enter the game on a four-game winning streak, while the Saints have won each of their last two games.

