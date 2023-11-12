Picayune’s Jamonta Waller flips, commits to Auburn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - 6A’s Mr. Football is on the move.

Saturday, Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller announced via X that he has flipped his commitment from Florida to Auburn.

The top player in Mississippi has decomitted from Florida and announced his commitment to @AuburnFootball.



5 ⭐️ EDGE Jamonta Waller is a unanimous top 20 player in the c/o 2024 as well as an Under Armour All-American. https://t.co/0h7iyKLNb8 — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) November 12, 2023

Waller, rated by 247Sports as Mississippi’s #1 recruit in the Class of 2024, originally signed on to join the Gators in June. However, Waller visited Auburn twice after the announcement — once in September and once in October.

Waller and the Maroon Tide host the Pascagoula Panthers in Round 2 of the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m.

