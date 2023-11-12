Picayune’s Jamonta Waller flips, commits to Auburn
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - 6A’s Mr. Football is on the move.
Saturday, Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller announced via X that he has flipped his commitment from Florida to Auburn.
Waller, rated by 247Sports as Mississippi’s #1 recruit in the Class of 2024, originally signed on to join the Gators in June. However, Waller visited Auburn twice after the announcement — once in September and once in October.
Waller and the Maroon Tide host the Pascagoula Panthers in Round 2 of the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m.
