WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Officials release details on Regency Inn fire in Pascagoula

The fire took place on November 5 at the Regency Inn on Hospital Road.
The fire took place on November 5 at the Regency Inn on Hospital Road.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Details are now surfacing on a fire at a motel in Pascagoula that left one person injured and several others displaced.

The fire took place on November 5 at the Regency Inn on Hospital Road.

As a result of the fire, one person was treated for injuries. First responders worked with a third-party agency to give guests who were left without a room a place to stay as investigators continued to work on the scene.

Officials with the Mississippi Fire Investigators Association will arrive Monday to assist in finding what caused the blaze.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
Saturday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there is no shortage of events, celebrations, and...
LIST: Veterans Day events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast
The sounds of freedom rang out over D’Iberville this morning as the 23rd annual Gulf Coast...
Annual Gulf Coast Veterans Parade floods D’Iberville streets
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website
The repairs being done to the bridge include cleaning the structure to identify all areas to be...
I-110 bridge repairs set to begin next week

Latest News

The holiday season is upon us!
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
Saints looking to keep momentum going atop the NFC South
A low pressure system is expected to bring widespread rain to the Gulf Coast and South...
FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rain likely for Gulf Coast this week
Cloudy today. Rain likely by midweek.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast