Officials release details on Regency Inn fire in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Details are now surfacing on a fire at a motel in Pascagoula that left one person injured and several others displaced.

The fire took place on November 5 at the Regency Inn on Hospital Road.

As a result of the fire, one person was treated for injuries. First responders worked with a third-party agency to give guests who were left without a room a place to stay as investigators continued to work on the scene.

Officials with the Mississippi Fire Investigators Association will arrive Monday to assist in finding what caused the blaze.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.