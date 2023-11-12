WLOX Careers
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season

The holiday season is upon us!
By Cody Heaster
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The holiday season is here! We’ve compiled a list of events happening across the Coast this month. From festivals to tree lighting, concerts, light shows, ice skating, and more, see the full list below.

Continuous events

GULFPORT: Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival, November 24-December 31, Jones Park, 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., closed Christmas Eve, open Christmas Day

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

PASS CHRISTIAN: Christmas Open House, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. The Gilded Oak (207 E Scenic Drive, Pass Christian, MS)

Saturday, November 18, 2023

WIGGINS: Christmas Open House at Southern Turnings LLC, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

WAVELAND: Waveland Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Coleman Avenue

Friday, December 1, 2023

PASS CHRISTIAN: Christmas in the Pass, presented by the Pass Christian Volunteer Fire Department, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., downtown Pass Christian

Saturday, December 2, 2023

LONG BEACH: Annual Sea Santa Sail-A-Bration, presented by Long Beach Community Development Association, parade starts at 5:45 p.m., boats start at LBHS parking lot and ends at with celebration to follow at Harper McCaughan Town Green

BILOXI: Christmas in the City in Downtown Biloxi, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

GULFPORT: ChristmasFEST 2023, Mississippi Mercantile Co. (15094 Mills Road, Gulfport, MS)

GULFPORT: Kids Street Christmas at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Sunday, December 3, 2023

GULFPORT: Christmas Sip & Shop, 11 a.m.-3. p.m., The Parlour on Lorraine (8910 Lorraine Road, Gulfport, MS)

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

BAY ST. LOUIS: Christmas Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Bay Saint Louis Community Hall (301 Blaize Avenue, Bay Saint Louis)

Thursday, December 7, 2023

GULFPORT: Christmas Potluck Party, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Villas at Legacy (2252 Beach Drive, Gulfport)

Saturday, December 9, 2023

BILOXI: Christmas Open House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum (115 1st Street, Biloxi, MS)

GULFPORT: Annual Christmas on the Bayou on Gulfport Lake, starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 2023

GULFPORT: Gulfport Civic League Christmas Tour of Homes in the Florence Gardens Community, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., $20 donation

If you would like an event added to this list, please email Cody Heaster at cody.heaster@wlox.com.

