FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rain likely for Gulf Coast this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As burn bans remain in place, ponds shrink, and dust blows across South Mississippi, there is no arguing that we need rain.

The latest U.S. Drought monitor shows the Mississippi drought has gotten worse; Pearl River, Hancock and parts of Stone and Harrison counties are now in what is considered “exceptional” drought - the worst category on a scale from 1-4.

The rainfall deficit since January 1 for Gulfport-Biloxi International is approaching thirty inches, putting it in the running for the driest year on record.

But, could a pattern change this week keep Gulfport-Biloxi from beating out 1938 for the driest year on record?

2023 is in the running on becoming the driest year on record for Gulfport. (WLOX)

U.S. Drought monitor valid Nov 9, 2023 (WLOX)

This is the year to date rainfall at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport compared to the average. (WLOX)

This is the year to date rainfall amounts for South Mississippi as of 11/12/23 (WLOX)

Before we get our hopes up for an end to the drought, know that it takes a lot of rain to put an end to such a historic drought. The most beneficial way to relieve drought conditions are intermittent periods of light to moderate rain over a couple of months.

But, this is South Mississippi, mother nature is not always so accommodating and beggars can not be choosers.

The pattern this week features an active southern branch of the jet stream. This has hints of an El-Nino-driven pattern where an active southern branch of the jet stream can sometimes lead to periods of stormy weather on the Gulf Coast in the winter months. However, it is too early to say if this is directly related.

Heavy rain is possible along the Gulf Coast early next week (Tue-Wed for South Mississippi). Who sees the heaviest rain depends on the track of an area of low pressure. If it tracks too far south, the heaviest rain stays offshore. If it tracks north over land, the heaviest rain could set up along I-10. (WLOX)

In response to the strong jet traveling across the Gulf coast, an area of low pressure is expected to develop along a stalled-out cold front off the coast of Texas and slowly track north and east. The exact track of this low-pressure system will dictate who sees the heaviest rain.

If the low-pressure system stays further south, that will keep the heaviest rain offshore with only light to moderate showers Monday evening through Wednesday (Nov 13-15). If the low-pressure system tracks further north, that could bring higher rainfall totals along the I-10 corridor.

At this time, it looks like the widespread rainfall will arrive Monday evening, and it will last through most of the day on Tuesday. Some rainfall will last into Wednesday morning. It appears that most of South Mississippi will see around 2-4 inches of rain. Adjustments to the rainfall forecast may be needed depending on the track of this low pressure system. This is still a few days out. Keep checking back with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team for updates.

This is the rainfall forecast produced by the Weather Prediction Center over the next five days. (WLOX)

