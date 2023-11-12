WLOX Careers
Annual Gulf Coast Veterans Parade floods D'Iberville streets

The sounds of freedom rang out over D’Iberville this morning as the 23rd annual Gulf Coast...
The sounds of freedom rang out over D'Iberville this morning as the 23rd annual Gulf Coast Veterans parade flooded the streets.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The sounds of freedom rang out over D’Iberville this morning as the 24th annual Gulf Coast Veterans parade flooded the streets.

“It’s just a blessing to be here,” said Christopher Dewhirst, an Army veteran and member of the Combat Vet Association. Dewhirst served in the Army for 21 years and six days.

“We sacrificed a lot for our freedoms, for that red, white, and blue, and we’re gonna continue to do that,” he said. “Our predecessors and everyone after us is going to continue to fight for our freedoms here in this country. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

There were many JROTC cadets who marched today to represent their respective military branches. For one Biloxi JROTC cadet, being surrounded by vets of all ages gives her a glimpse into her future.

“As a cadet, being here, it kind of gives me an insight of what life can be like after the military,” said Jolene Bui, Biloxi High School senior. “I want to go to military indefinitely to become a doctor.”

Bui said being a cadet has given her so many amazing opportunities, and opportunities to grow not only as a cadet, but as a human being. “It’s taught me discipline to a different level,” said Bui. “Not just self-discipline, but how to teach others to become disciplined themselves.”

Dewhirst said it’s an honor to be able to ride in a parade and give back to the community that too has taught him a lot. “Now I teach more combat, actually active duty personnel,” he said. “So I was able to give back to them.”

For both Dewhirst and Bui, representing their country is what makes the sacrifice worth it.

