WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Saints WR Michael Thomas reportedly detained after altercation in Kenner

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an altercation with a contractor near his home in the gated Gabriel subdivision in Kenner.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was detained by police Friday night (Nov. 10) following an altercation with a contractor working near his home, according to neighbors in Kenner’s Gabriel subdivision.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., when Thomas is alleged to have thrown a brick against the window of the contractor’s pickup truck. Neighbors said the truck was parked in a median and blocking Thomas’ way home.

The Saints have acknowledged the incident and said they were gathering more information, but offered no further comment. According to a Fox 8 source, Thomas still is scheduled to leave with the team Saturday for Minnesota and play against the Vikings on Sunday.

Repeated attempts to reach Kenner Police for a statement have been unanswered.

The incident marked the second time in 19 days that a Saints receiver has become involved with Kenner law enforcement.

Thomas’ teammate Chris Olave was arrested by Kenner Police on Oct. 23, booked with reckless operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly driving 70 mph in a 35-mph zone in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A discovered Nazi war medal, a Pearl River County prisoner of war camp, and a hidden history...
Hidden History: Mississippi’s Nazi Prisoners of War
Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41
Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times, police say
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
First Alert: wet pattern possible next week
FIRST ALERT: Pattern flip could bring beneficial rain to Gulf Coast next week
Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller
Picayune’s Waller named 6A Mr. Football by MHSAA, MAC

Latest News

The repairs being done to the bridge include cleaning the structure to identify all areas to be...
I-110 bridge repairs set to begin next week
Cloudy and mild this weekend. Rain likely by Tuesday.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
The college says it is optimistic about the future partnership between the college and the...
MGCCC, industry leaders collaborate for workforce summit
Salvation Army announces red kettlebell campaign
Red kettlebell returns for Salvation Army holiday campaign