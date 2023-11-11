WLOX Careers
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested after alleged altercation in Kenner

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an altercation with a contractor near his home in the gated Gabriel subdivision in Kenner.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested by Kenner Police following an altercation with a contractor working near his home in the gated Gabriel subdivision, the department said Saturday (Nov. 11).

The incident occurred Friday around 5:30 p.m., when Thomas is alleged to have thrown a brick against the window of the contractor’s pickup truck.

Kenner Police said Thomas was arrested Friday around 7 p.m., booked with simple battery and criminal mischief. He was released from Kenner’s jail at approximately 10 p.m.

The offenses are misdemeanors and will be adjudicated in Kenner’s Mayor’s Court

The Saints have acknowledged the incident and said they were gathering more information, but offered no further comment. According to a Fox 8 source, Thomas still is scheduled to leave with the team Saturday for Minnesota and play against the Vikings on Sunday.

A Kenner Police statement said, “The victim stated that Thomas began yelling at him about parking in front of his house and verbally threatened to harm him. The victim began recording the incident, which upset Thomas, who then picked up a brick and threw it at the windshield of the truck, causing little if any damage. Thomas then walked up to the victim, knocked the phone from his hands, shoved him and told him he did not want to be recorded.”

Thomas posted a GIF without comment Saturday at 8:21 a.m. to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The incident marked the second time in 19 days that a Saints receiver has been arrested by Kenner Police.

Thomas’ teammate Chris Olave was arrested by Kenner Police on Oct. 23, booked with reckless operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly driving 70 mph in a 35-mph zone in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard.

