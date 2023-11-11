Red kettlebell returns for Salvation Army holiday campaign

WLOX Careers
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The iconic red kettle is returning for the holiday season.

Shoppers will see the buckets and volunteers outside local malls, grocery stores, and shopping centers.

The Salvation Army set a goal of $285,000 to meet the budget of helping those in need.

Funds are disbursed to families during Christmas and are also used during the year to help those in need pay for housing, utilities, and medicine essentials.

” Our food pantry has seen record numbers of people who come to us, asking for assistance with food just to be able to feed their family. The beautiful apartments at the center of Hope Gulfport, and we’ve seen some wonderful success stories of families who come to us,” said Major Jerry Friday, Area Commander of the Salvation Army.

If you’re in the spirit to give back, The Salvation Army also has an Angel Tree program, where you can help fulfill a child’s Christmas wish list.

