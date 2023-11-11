Miss. Gulf Coast YMCA hosts 14th annual Humanitarian Award & Charity Banquet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A night to recognize donors serving the Gulf Coast.

The YMCA’s 14th Annual John R. Blossman Humanitarian Award & Charity Banquet invited local and state organizations to the ceremony.

This is the largest fundraiser the YMCA hosts each year.

The foundation donates over $250,000 in financial assistance and free programs for the community.

All proceeds will go towards more projects of the YMCA, highlighting the mission of Ted Hearn and his role on the Gulf Coast.

“It’s just to highlight the work that Ted has done. He’s been on the coast for 10 years serving 70 of those years. He’s such a great inspiration to everyone because he’s so humble about the work he’s done. It’s not about him, it’s about helping the community and those in need,” said Jara Miller, CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Event coordinators look forward to hosting the banquet next year.

