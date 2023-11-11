WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Miss. Gulf Coast YMCA hosts 14th annual Humanitarian Award & Charity Banquet

YMCA hosts 14th annual banquet at the beau rivage
YMCA hosts 14th annual banquet at the beau rivage(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A night to recognize donors serving the Gulf Coast.

The YMCA’s 14th Annual John R. Blossman Humanitarian Award & Charity Banquet invited local and state organizations to the ceremony.

This is the largest fundraiser the YMCA hosts each year.

The foundation donates over $250,000 in financial assistance and free programs for the community.

All proceeds will go towards more projects of the YMCA, highlighting the mission of Ted Hearn and his role on the Gulf Coast.

“It’s just to highlight the work that Ted has done. He’s been on the coast for 10 years serving 70 of those years. He’s such a great inspiration to everyone because he’s so humble about the work he’s done. It’s not about him, it’s about helping the community and those in need,” said Jara Miller, CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Event coordinators look forward to hosting the banquet next year.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of...
Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41
Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times, police say
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds
A discovered Nazi war medal, a Pearl River County prisoner of war camp, and a hidden history...
Hidden History: Mississippi’s Nazi Prisoners of War

Latest News

Salvation Army announces red kettlebell campaign
Red kettlebell returns for the Salvation Army holiday campaign
First Alert: wet pattern possible next week
FIRST ALERT: Pattern flip could bring beneficial rain to Gulf Coast next week
Eric's First Alert Forecast Nov 11, 2023 6 p.m.
Off & on light rain Saturday, heavy rain possible next week
Friday, Gulfport High School students and staff gave veterans a day they won’t forget.
Gulfport High students serving those who served us