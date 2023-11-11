WLOX Careers
MGCCC, industry leaders collaborate for workforce summit

Friday morning, a summit at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College held a summit to recruit more trained people to the workforce.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, a summit at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College held a summit to recruit more trained people to the workforce.

With the stroke of a pen and a future-committed handshake, MGCCC in Jackson County entered a new partnership. Among them are leaders in the workforce across the Gulf Coast attending a summit with one goal in mind: attracting workers.

“We’re talking about how to change and helping businesses and industries to change to do a better job in attracting the workforce,” said Mary Graham, MGCCC President.

Graham was one of many speakers who touched on the struggles some employees, specifically students, may encounter in the workforce.

“There is a transformation happening in the workforce. We have to shift our mindset and adapt to the change so we can offer a product, train a student and provide for that workforce.”

The leaders then went on a tour of campus, giving them a sneak peek of how the college is training its students with hands-on experience.

“We’re training for the jobs that are here today, but also looking forward to the jobs in the future. We’ve secured millions of dollars in grants to ensure we can buy that advanced equipment to train as well.”

Graham says the one thing she wants employers to take away from the summit is the importance of change and how a partnership can be beneficial to the workforce.

“We own a lot of equipment and we’re training for the workforce of today, but we’re also looking forward and making sure we have the skillsets and resources to train that future worker.”

The college says it is optimistic about the future partnership between the college and the Mississippi Manufacturing Association.

