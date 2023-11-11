WLOX Careers
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing a Jackson State University student has been released from jail.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Brown, a former Jones College football player, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, who was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex near the campus of JSU on October 15. Brown was arrested on October 20.

[READ: ‘He was a great kid’: Family of JSU student killed on campus speaks out]

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side that Brown was released from the Raymond Detention Center Friday evening.

Family members of Brown shared evidence with WLBT on October 30 that could suggest he was not at JSU during the time of the shooting.

WLBT has not been told the status of those charges at this time.

WLBT Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster contributed to this story.

