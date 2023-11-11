I-110 bridge repairs set to begin next week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Thursday afternoon that repairs to the I-110 bridge near Bayview Avenue are expected to begin next week to address damage sustained as a result of a fire under the bridge on Sept. 19.

The repair contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for approximately $479,700 following a successful bid and Mississippi Transportation Commission approval. Work is anticipated to be completed prior to the new year.

The repairs being done to the bridge include cleaning the structure to identify all areas to be removed, removing damaged concrete, replacing it with new concrete, and strengthening the columns utilizing fiber wrapping.

All lanes of I-110 are currently open to traffic. Repair work will primarily take place under the bridge, and the project is not expected to impact traffic. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

For more information, please visit MDOTtraffic.com .

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.