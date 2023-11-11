WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

I-110 bridge repairs set to begin next week

The repairs being done to the bridge include cleaning the structure to identify all areas to be...
The repairs being done to the bridge include cleaning the structure to identify all areas to be removed, removing damaged concrete, replacing it with new concrete, and strengthening the columns utilizing fiber wrapping.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Thursday afternoon that repairs to the I-110 bridge near Bayview Avenue are expected to begin next week to address damage sustained as a result of a fire under the bridge on Sept. 19.

The repair contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for approximately $479,700 following a successful bid and Mississippi Transportation Commission approval. Work is anticipated to be completed prior to the new year.

The repairs being done to the bridge include cleaning the structure to identify all areas to be removed, removing damaged concrete, replacing it with new concrete, and strengthening the columns utilizing fiber wrapping.

All lanes of I-110 are currently open to traffic. Repair work will primarily take place under the bridge, and the project is not expected to impact traffic. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

For more information, please visit MDOTtraffic.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A discovered Nazi war medal, a Pearl River County prisoner of war camp, and a hidden history...
Hidden History: Mississippi’s Nazi Prisoners of War
Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41
Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times, police say
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
First Alert: wet pattern possible next week
FIRST ALERT: Pattern flip could bring beneficial rain to Gulf Coast next week
Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller
Picayune’s Waller named 6A Mr. Football by MHSAA, MAC

Latest News

Cloudy and mild this weekend. Rain likely by Tuesday.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly was detained Friday night (Nov. 11) following an...
Saints WR Michael Thomas reportedly detained after altercation in Kenner
The college says it is optimistic about the future partnership between the college and the...
MGCCC, industry leaders collaborate for workforce summit
Salvation Army announces red kettlebell campaign
Red kettlebell returns for Salvation Army holiday campaign
YMCA hosts 14th annual banquet at the beau rivage
Miss. Gulf Coast YMCA hosts 14th annual Humanitarian Award & Charity Banquet