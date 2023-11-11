WLOX Careers
Cloudy and mild this weekend

Cloudy and mild this weekend. Rain likely by Tuesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We’re not going to see much sunshine for our Veterans Day Weekend. Clouds will stick around today, and we can’t rule out a few isolated showers. However, any rain today will be very light. We’ll only reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. It’s going to stay mostly cloudy overnight tonight, and temperatures won’t drop too much. We’ll be in the upper 50s and low 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another cloudy day, and we won’t warm up too much. Highs will be in the upper 60s inland, and we’ll be in the low 70s along the coast. A few showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry.

The first half of Monday will be relatively calm, and we’ll be in the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. However, a low pressure system moving up the Gulf Coast will likely bring scattered showers to South Mississippi by Monday evening. This area of low pressure will bring more rainfall on Tuesday, and it could be heavy at times. It’s also going to be breezy with winds from the east. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 60s. Most of the rain will exit by Wednesday morning, but a few showers may linger. Once it’s all said and done, we could have rainfall totals near three to five inches.

