Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is wanted for attempting to rob a Mississippi bank on Thursday.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:52 p.m., the department received a call about a robbery at the Regions Bank in Bassfield.

Once deputies and investigator Vernon Dampier arrived, witnesses told them that a woman wearing all black entered the bank waving a black hand pistol and demanded money.

Bank employees say the woman was five feet seven inches tall and weighed 200 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says that once the suspect realized she was unsuccessful, she ran out the front door and entered this vehicle’s passenger side.

Getaway vehicle in Regions Bank attempted robbery. (Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are missing and appear to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office says.

If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 792-5169.

