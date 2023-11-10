WLOX Careers
Thrilling aircraft touches down for Veterans celebration

The Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Gulfport hosted its annual Veterans Day Open House Thursday.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Gulfport hosted its annual Veterans Day Open House Thursday.

Three aircraft landings right on the property made for a grand entrance to the opening ceremony.

The facility gates opened to the public with a three-hour schedule packed with festivities to salute and celebrate those who have served the nation.

It was the destination for several school field trips.

The Coast Guard, a K-9 team and others performed live demonstrations to the crowds.

Some veterans even formed their own parade by decorating and cruising their wheelchairs and scooters.

As the ceremony came to a close, the party moved indoors where booths lined the halls with one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork on display and for sale.

Some of the items included upcycled bags hand-made from retired uniforms, wood carvings, paintings and much more.

“The sale’s been great,” J.B. Atchison said. “I’ve sold quite a few already.”

Atchison is a veteran, an AFRH resident and an artist who specializes in woodwork.

Above the table, he posted a list of his favorite non-profit organizations that he plans to donate all his proceeds to: whichever his customer chooses.

Crowds also gathered around veteran Wolf Kiessling’s booth where he sold hand-carvings of pets.

“I always enjoy when people look at it and comment on it and talk about it,” he said. “But when you actually get money for it, then that’s the ultimate compliment, I think.”

In a press release, AFRH leaders said their goal of this event was to stand as a heartfelt invitation to all and a day of honor, appreciation, and unity.

“I just can’t thank them enough for coming and honoring the veterans, and we appreciate it,” Atchison added.

