WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

St. Patrick wrestling prepares for first-ever home meet

St. Patrick is ready to host its first-ever home wrestling meet.
St. Patrick is ready to host its first-ever home wrestling meet.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Patrick wrestling team is getting into its second-ever season, but now they’re hitting another major milestone by hosting their first-ever home meet this weekend against East Central and St. Martin.

Players and coaches alike are ready and excited to show off their product and what St. Patrick wrestling is growing into.

“A lot of friends wanted to come out to the wrestling meets last year but they couldn’t because sometimes they’d be an hour or two away,” said Senior captain Dustin Karpovich. “Having them at home will allow a lot more of our students, faculty, and family to come to the home meets.”

“I’m honestly pumped,” said senior captain Thomas Seglio. “We had some people last year who placed and got medals. It’ll be a great opportunity for the people to see it so I’m pumped personally.”

”We’ve got a lot of family and friends coming in, a lot of other wrestling teams are going to be showing up to see what we do,” said coach Joseph DiFilippo. “We’ve worked a long time trying to get this together and we’re really excited to pack that gym and get on the mat.”

The Irish will roll out the mats this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the St. Patrick gym.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of...
Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes
Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds

Latest News

Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller
Picayune’s Waller named 6A Mr. Football by MHSAA, MAC
Lutkins
Scholar Athlete of the Week: D’Iberville’s Paige Lutkins
D’Iberville girls’ soccer goalie Paige Lutkins holds herself to a standard that allows her to...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: D’Iberville’s Paige Lutkins
MMA legend and UFC great Jorge Masvidal is bringing his promotion Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA back...
Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA takes place at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday
Left to right: Alan Belcher, Jorge Masvidal, Roy Nelson
Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA happening at Coast Coliseum