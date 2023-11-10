St. Patrick wrestling prepares for first-ever home meet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Patrick wrestling team is getting into its second-ever season, but now they’re hitting another major milestone by hosting their first-ever home meet this weekend against East Central and St. Martin.

Players and coaches alike are ready and excited to show off their product and what St. Patrick wrestling is growing into.

“A lot of friends wanted to come out to the wrestling meets last year but they couldn’t because sometimes they’d be an hour or two away,” said Senior captain Dustin Karpovich. “Having them at home will allow a lot more of our students, faculty, and family to come to the home meets.”

“I’m honestly pumped,” said senior captain Thomas Seglio. “We had some people last year who placed and got medals. It’ll be a great opportunity for the people to see it so I’m pumped personally.”

”We’ve got a lot of family and friends coming in, a lot of other wrestling teams are going to be showing up to see what we do,” said coach Joseph DiFilippo. “We’ve worked a long time trying to get this together and we’re really excited to pack that gym and get on the mat.”

The Irish will roll out the mats this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the St. Patrick gym.

