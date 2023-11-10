WLOX Careers
St. Patrick athletes secure college futures in baseball, softball

Two St. Patrick student athletes signed on to play baseball and softball at the next level.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two St. Patrick athletes put pen to paper this week to sign on at the next level.

On the baseball diamond, Cohen Weinhofer signed on to head up to Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The senior pitcher and outfielder says while he’s looking forward to finishing up his final year with the Irish, he’s ready to get things started at Co-Lin.

”Well I really think I’m going to help them hitting wise as an outfielder and a batter,” he said. “But I’m really hoping they can get me up velocity wise on the mound too. I’m looking forward to becoming a better baseball player and a better man.”

Brooklyn Mitchell also signed on to continue her softball career at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

She’s a multi-sport athlete at St. Patrick, playing volleyball and basketball in addition to her time on the diamond.

She’ll head up to join the Lady Bulldogs later this year.

