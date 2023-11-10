St. Patrick athletes secure college futures in baseball, softball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two St. Patrick athletes put pen to paper this week to sign on at the next level.

On the baseball diamond, Cohen Weinhofer signed on to head up to Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The senior pitcher and outfielder says while he’s looking forward to finishing up his final year with the Irish, he’s ready to get things started at Co-Lin.

”Well I really think I’m going to help them hitting wise as an outfielder and a batter,” he said. “But I’m really hoping they can get me up velocity wise on the mound too. I’m looking forward to becoming a better baseball player and a better man.”

Brooklyn Mitchell also signed on to continue her softball career at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

She’s a multi-sport athlete at St. Patrick, playing volleyball and basketball in addition to her time on the diamond.

She’ll head up to join the Lady Bulldogs later this year.

