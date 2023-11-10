Scholar Athlete of the Week: D’Iberville’s Paige Lutkins

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the hardest things to do in high school is to maintain a 4.0 GPA. Try doing that while also being a three-year starter in one of the most important positions in varsity athletics. D’Iberville girls’ soccer goalie Paige Lutkins holds herself to a standard that allows her to excel both on the pitch and in the classroom.

“It definitely takes a lot, especially when I’ve always held myself to a very high standard with both soccer and school,” Lutkins said. “Making sure I’m prioritizing getting my work done before coming onto the field is something that I definitely strive to keep doing.”

At a young age, Lutkins participated in a number of sports but found her true passion as the last line of defense in a unique way for anyone under the age of ten.

“I started playing when I was seven years old. I remember I was in a whole bunch of different sports. I was in, like, dance and swim and then transitioned to soccer. And the moment I got on the field, I knew that was the position I wanted to play. I think I was a field player, and I was pretty bad. So I got stuck in the goal, and then from there, it just stuck.”

Lutkins is committed to PRCC with the plan to play soccer for the Wildcats and then focus on her dream of becoming a nurse practitioner.

“I am extremely excited. The change and just being able to go with my two best friends is very, very exciting. I’m excited because I love the coaches there, too.”

D’Iberville girls’ soccer is a family and as a leader on the team, Paige cherishes every moment with her coaches and teammates.

“One thing that I love here is Coach Langham. He has all of our backs. I also love the support of the team. A lot of them become my lifelong best friends, so having them by my side supporting me and keeping me going is something that I love about the program.”

The support of her family has propelled Lutkins to be an exemplary student-athlete, something she says keeps her going.

“They’re very, very supportive. They love me playing soccer. My mom and my dad are at every game, always recording and taking pictures. They’re very, very proud, and that definitely keeps me going.”

