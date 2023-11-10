WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Rankin Co. woman accused of stabbing, killing fiancé released on bond

By WLBT.com Staff and Nathan Lee
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County woman arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of her fiancé just after Valentine’s Day has been released on bond.

At 12:06 a.m. on February 15, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing incident at a home in Audubon Circle.

Ashley Shaw pleaded with police to “save her fiancé,” Cole Manseill, who suffered from a stab wound from Shaw and later died at the scene. Two children were in the house when the incident occurred.

[READ: Rankin Co. woman accused of stabbing fiancé in the chest, killing him while two children were sleeping]

Shaw spent almost nine months in custody but was released on bond on November 6.

The Manseill family says her release only brings more grief.

“When I married into the Manseill family, Cole and my husband were a package deal. And I knew that they grew up so close together because of their age,” Skye Manseill said. “The sixth was Cody’s (her husband’s) birthday. That was absolutely the worst birthday present. The amount of grief and pain that we’ve dealt with, over the last few months... it’s unexplainable.”

Shaw was initially denied bond, but her attorney requested a new hearing where her bond was set at $250,000.

Skye says this is not Shaw’s first offense. She cited a police report from 2022 where Shaw was arrested for attempting to pull away from deputies, kicking deputies, and making verbal threats.

Since it was not a felony charge, Shaw was approved for a first offender’s bond. That allows someone to be released if he or she pays 12 percent of the total bond.

Skye says it is unfair she gets released while Cole’s kids will never see their dad again.

“He’ll never see his daughter get married. You know, he’ll never walk her down the aisle,” Skye said. “He’ll never see [his son] graduate high school. He’ll never see those things. And they’ll never get to stand out in the crowd and see their daddy... It’s cruel.”

The Rankin County court administrator says Judge David Morrow will not comment on the case until an indictment is made.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of...
Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds
Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41
Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times, police say
5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare

Latest News

A discovered Nazi war medal, a Pearl River County prisoner of war camp, and a hidden history...
Hidden History: Mississippi’s Nazi Prisoners of War
Wetter pattern setting up
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Mostly light rain amounts into the weekend. But the rain may become even heavier by next...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Weather Forecast
Finally a change to our dry and warm pattern. We'll see a pretty good chance for daily light...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41, is in custody and charged with one count of aggravated assault,...
Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times, police say