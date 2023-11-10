WLOX Careers
Picayune’s Waller named 6A Mr. Football by MHSAA, MAC

Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller
Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) and the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) made their selections for the Mr. Football awards across all seven of the state’s classifications.

Of those seven selections, just one reigns from the coast: Picayune’s very own Jamonta Waller.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Maroon Tide edge rusher did his part to fuel the back-to-back state champs’ 19th consecutive playoff berth. Over 10 games, he’s collected 56 tackles, nine sacks, 19 TFLs, 2 forced fumbles and one blocked punt.

Waller has also proven instrumental as a tight end for one of the state’s strongest rushing attacks, which has put up 3,131 yards and 43 touchdowns this season.

This makes back-to-back years in which a Tide player has taken home the Mr. Football award, with current Oregon runningback Dante Dowdell earning the honors as a member of the Tide last season.

The 4-star recruit is currently committed to the University of Florida.

