MDEQ holds 2023 restoration summit in Biloxi

MDEQ holds annual Restoration Summitt at the Biloxi Civic Center
MDEQ holds annual Restoration Summitt at the Biloxi Civic Center(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 8th annual Restoration Summit has kicked off at the Biloxi Civic Center.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality invited the public to learn of current and planned Deepwater Horizon activities.

During the summit, companies showcased new projects from representatives from local, state, and federal organizations.

Executive Director Chris Wells presented restoration priorities and projects of 2023, including Hidden Impacts of Mississippi.

“We have currently about $880 million dollars of projects on the way. When it’s all said and done, the state will have received one and a half and two billion dollars through the BP settlement statements. We’re investing those dollars from everything into economic to ecological restoration,” said Chris Wells.

Wells said $44 million dollars in projects will be funded through buckets 1 and 3 of the RESTORE ACT.

