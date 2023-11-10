WLOX Careers
LIST: Get ready for Thanksgiving with community events, free meals on the Coast!

Here's a look at a couple ways to receive free meals ahead of this year's Thanksgiving.
By Dylan Jones
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for somewhere to go or something to do ahead of Thanksgiving? No worries, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of everything taking place across the Coast ahead of and on Thanksgiving Day:

November 16

  • Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 17th annual Hunger Homeless Meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. @ Back Bay Mission’s Micah Day Center (1012 Division St., Biloxi)
  • Golden Age Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon @ Pelican Landing Conference Center in Moss Point, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving food giveaway at Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen in Gulfport (1526 Mills Avenue), 4 p.m. until the food runs out

November 18

  • Turkey giveaway in downtown Moss Point, across from City Hall, 10 a.m.
  • Wiggins Feed the Community, 11 a.m. @ Ferris O’Neal Senior Center (1240 S. Magnolia Drive)
  • Feeding the Gulf Coast meal distribution at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Saucier (23146 Highway 49), 11 a.m.

November 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

  • Free Thanksgiving meals @ KINGJAKS in Biloxi, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 10th annual First Responders Feast @ Ocean Springs Civic Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Free meals to all first responders
  • 38th annual Kelly Thanksgiving Dinner @ Bay St. Louis Community Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 12th annual Bay St. Louis Turkey Trot 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, BSL Train Depot
    • 5K — $45 per runner ($50 if registering on Race Day), 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • 1 Mile Fun Run — $20 per runner, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

If you’d like to add an event to this list, send an email to dylan.jones@wlox.com.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

