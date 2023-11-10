LIST: Get ready for Thanksgiving with community events, free meals on the Coast!

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for somewhere to go or something to do ahead of Thanksgiving? No worries, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of everything taking place across the Coast ahead of and on Thanksgiving Day:

November 16

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 17th annual Hunger Homeless Meal , 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. @ Back Bay Mission’s Micah Day Center (1012 Division St., Biloxi)

Golden Age Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon @ Pelican Landing Conference Center in Moss Point, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving food giveaway at Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen in Gulfport (1526 Mills Avenue), 4 p.m. until the food runs out

November 18

Turkey giveaway in downtown Moss Point, across from City Hall, 10 a.m.

Wiggins Feed the Community , 11 a.m. @ Ferris O’Neal Senior Center (1240 S. Magnolia Drive)

Feeding the Gulf Coast meal distribution at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Saucier (23146 Highway 49), 11 a.m.

November 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Free Thanksgiving meals @ KINGJAKS in Biloxi, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10th annual First Responders Feast @ Ocean Springs Civic Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free meals to all first responders

38th annual Kelly Thanksgiving Dinner @ Bay St. Louis Community Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

12th annual Bay St. Louis Turkey Trot 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run , BSL Train Depot 5K — $45 per runner ($50 if registering on Race Day), 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Run — $20 per runner, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.



