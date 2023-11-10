LIST: Get ready for Thanksgiving with community events, free meals on the Coast!
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for somewhere to go or something to do ahead of Thanksgiving? No worries, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of everything taking place across the Coast ahead of and on Thanksgiving Day:
November 16
- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 17th annual Hunger Homeless Meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. @ Back Bay Mission’s Micah Day Center (1012 Division St., Biloxi)
- Golden Age Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon @ Pelican Landing Conference Center in Moss Point, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thanksgiving food giveaway at Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen in Gulfport (1526 Mills Avenue), 4 p.m. until the food runs out
November 18
- Turkey giveaway in downtown Moss Point, across from City Hall, 10 a.m.
- Wiggins Feed the Community, 11 a.m. @ Ferris O’Neal Senior Center (1240 S. Magnolia Drive)
- Feeding the Gulf Coast meal distribution at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Saucier (23146 Highway 49), 11 a.m.
November 23 (Thanksgiving Day)
- Free Thanksgiving meals @ KINGJAKS in Biloxi, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 10th annual First Responders Feast @ Ocean Springs Civic Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Free meals to all first responders
- 38th annual Kelly Thanksgiving Dinner @ Bay St. Louis Community Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 12th annual Bay St. Louis Turkey Trot 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, BSL Train Depot
- 5K — $45 per runner ($50 if registering on Race Day), 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- 1 Mile Fun Run — $20 per runner, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
If you’d like to add an event to this list, send an email to dylan.jones@wlox.com.
