Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA takes place at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - MMA legend and UFC great Jorge Masvidal is bringing his promotion Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA back to Mississippi on Friday, November 10th.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum is set to host Gamebred’s sixth edition of the event with the card slated to be the best they’ve ever had. Like Masvidal, local MMA legend Alan Belcher made his name fighting in the UFC and headlines the main event, fighting Roy “Big Country” Nelson. Belcher isn’t the only fighter from the Coast in tomorrow night’s card; Lucedale’s Jason Knight is also set to fight in front of an online worldwide audience that tallied more than one million viewers within five hours of Gamebred’s last card.

Fighting out of Biloxi, Alan Belcher has done it all. From professional boxing to mixed-martial arts, and now bareknuckle MMA, Belcher has a wide range of emotions heading into the main event.

“Man, the excitement, the nerves, the pressure, and everything is just building,” he said. “It’s great. I’m in a great place though, so it’s all energy that I’m going to use towards winning the fight.”

Another Coast talent fighting in one of the top bareknuckle MMA cards ever assembled is Lucedale’s Jason Knight who also has experience fighting in the UFC.

“Getting to fight in front of your friends, your family, all your local fans, that’s going to be scary,” Knight said. “But I’m going to tell you, whenever I walk out in that Coliseum, my fans are going to blow the roof off, I promise you.”

The popularity of combat sports in Mississippi has grown rapidly over the past ten years. UFC Champion and owner of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, Jorge Masvidal has seen the rise in numbers in the Magnolia State and wants to bring a show to the fans.

“Our first show ever was in Mississippi,” Masvidal said. “We had three more shows after that. Mississippi, since the beginning, has shown us such a warm reception. We sold out our first two shows without really entailing what that type of marketing would take. It was just kind of like we rolled the dice, sold out, sold out much smaller venues. Mississippi’s hot-blooded for fighting. They like their fighting down here, the fans. One thing that you can count on with bareknuckle is the finishes. There are fewer decisions and more finishes.”

Doors open to fans at 6:00 pm CT on Friday night. Tickets for the event can be purchased here or at the door with the first fight beginning at 7:00 pm.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.