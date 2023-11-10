WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

‘It had me shaking’: 9-year-old boy has frightening encounter with rattlesnake

A 9-year-old Florida boy came face-to-face with one of the most venomous snakes in the world on Wednesday. (Source: WESH, STILL PHOTO, CNN)
By Michelle Meredith, WESH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) - A 9-year-old had a close encounter with a deadly diamondback rattlesnake in Florida.

Angelo Owens said he found the snake, which was nearly 4 feet long, in the back of his grandmother’s yard.

“It had me shaking a little bit,” he said.

It all started Wednesday when he was hanging out at his grandmother’s house in the Longwood area when he spotted the snake in the yard.

“I thought it was a stuffed animal,” he said.

Angelo said his family thought it was a garden snake until they saw and heard it.

“It had a real loud hiss. You could hear it maybe two to three houses away, it was loud,” Alex Owens, Angelo’s father, said.

Bob Cross, central Florida’s renowned critter catcher, ended up wrangling the snake.

“He is a lucky boy. Had he not been wise enough to go get his mom, or if he had tried to pick it up, or get near it … this would be a different story,” Cross said.

The snake was safely taken to a new forever home at the end of the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of...
Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes
Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
A discovered Nazi war medal, a Pearl River County prisoner of war camp, and a hidden history...
Hidden History: Mississippi’s Nazi Prisoners of War
Striking SAG-AFTRA members pick out signs for a picket line outside Netflix studios, Wednesday,...
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here’s when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
Missed your favorite actors? After nearly four months of striking, they’re coming back. (CNN,...
Hollywood strike ends: When will films and shows return?