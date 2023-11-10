WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Hancock High sends 10 to next level

Hancock high school saw ten sign on at the next level.
Hancock high school saw ten sign on at the next level.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Hancock High School saw a number of Hawks signing on at the next level Thursday.

Shawn Dunhurst is heading up to Jones College for cheer while Smith and Ariana Rieben are both headed up to Perkinston to continue their careers on the pitch with MGCCC soccer.

Chaley Peterson is headed to Poplarville to join coach Christie Meeks and the Pearl River CC softball team.

Taylor Dunbar is also continuing her softball career over at Southwest CC.

Brooklyn Cuevas is heading up to join some other former Hawks at William Carey for basketball.

Jeremiah Noeller, Daniel Ladner and Andrew Sones are continuing their music careers with the Pearl River band, while Skylar Groue is doing the same, joining the Band of Gold in Perkinston.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of...
Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes
Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds

Latest News

Two St. Patrick student athletes signed on to play baseball and softball at the next level.
St. Patrick athletes secure college futures in baseball, softball
St. Patrick is ready to host its first-ever home wrestling meet.
St. Patrick wrestling prepares for first-ever home meet
Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller
Picayune’s Waller named 6A Mr. Football by MHSAA, MAC
Lutkins
Scholar Athlete of the Week: D’Iberville’s Paige Lutkins