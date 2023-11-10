Hancock High sends 10 to next level

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Hancock High School saw a number of Hawks signing on at the next level Thursday.

Shawn Dunhurst is heading up to Jones College for cheer while Smith and Ariana Rieben are both headed up to Perkinston to continue their careers on the pitch with MGCCC soccer.

Chaley Peterson is headed to Poplarville to join coach Christie Meeks and the Pearl River CC softball team.

Taylor Dunbar is also continuing her softball career over at Southwest CC.

Brooklyn Cuevas is heading up to join some other former Hawks at William Carey for basketball.

Jeremiah Noeller, Daniel Ladner and Andrew Sones are continuing their music careers with the Pearl River band, while Skylar Groue is doing the same, joining the Band of Gold in Perkinston.

