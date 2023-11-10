Gulfport High students serving those who served us

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Gulfport High School students and staff gave veterans a day they won’t forget.

“Our students are so proud to just show their appreciation for all that the veterans have done for us and to provide that security blanket that we call freedom,” said Gulfport High School CTE Director Thomas Brooks.

Gulfport culinary students whipped up a delicious meal and served local veterans in our community, serving those who have served us.

Brooks, a veteran himself, recalled what it means to him to serve. “Just sitting back and reflecting on that...it’s...it’s...emotional,” he said. “At the same time, you’re proud of the work you’ve done and you’re able to pass that on to the next generation.”

Dameon Felder, an Army vet in attendance at today’s breakfast, said events like these are actually great opportunities to educate kids on the reality of military life.

“So to be able to come here and let them see us and we share stories of ‘I’ve been there’,” Felder said. “’Cause I’ve been deployed four times and I’m here. So, they’re like, ‘Oh, if he can do it, I can do it’.”

Felder said enjoying a meal alongside different generations of the military is an amazing opportunity.

“A good thing is to share the stores,” said Felder. “The older guys and females, it was more rough on them than we had. You know, we had better technology which gets better and better every year.”

For both Felder and Brooks, being able to be recognized and honored every November always leaves them smiling and humbled.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.