WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her husband win a $225,000 lottery prize.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A coffee break and a lottery scratch-off ticket helped a Kentucky couple win more than $200,000.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband won $225,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket they bought during their trip home from visiting family in North Carolina.

“We always look online to see what prizes are remaining when deciding on which one to buy,” her husband said. “This time, we only bought one ticket.”

Lottery officials said when Joselyn scratched the ticket off in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win, but it was her husband who pointed out that the ticket had $6,000 on every spot.

“We totaled it up, and it came to $180,000,” he said. But when Joselyn flipped the ticket over to scratch the back, there was an additional $45,000!”

Bonilla added, “I couldn’t believe it. We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

Lottery officials said the couple is expecting a baby, and the winnings will allow Bonilla to stay home.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of...
Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes
Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds

Latest News

MDEQ holds annual Restoration Summitt at the Biloxi Civic Center
MDEQ holds 2023 restoration summit in Biloxi
Picayune EDGE Jamonta Waller
Picayune’s Waller named 6A Mr. Football by MHSAA, MAC
Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspends CEO and CPO amid investigation into a small animal...
Humane society: More than 200 missing animals may have been frozen, fed to reptiles
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden says workers need ‘a fair shot’ as he celebrates the labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant