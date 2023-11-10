‘Botched election’: Commissioners explain Election Day ballot shortages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wrong report and a lack of advice from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office; that’s what Hinds County election commissioners say led to multiple precincts running out of ballots on Election Day.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, commissioners said they used the wrong precinct report to order ballots, one that did not account for the county’s new split precincts brought about by the 2022 legislative redistricting.

“We used the first report, and that is the ‘Precinct Ballot Styles Report’... The report that we should have used was the ‘Precinct Split Ballot Styles Report,’” said District 2 Commissioner RaToya McGee. “In looking at our numbers on the order form, we realized yesterday that those numbers were reversed.”

“We all take account for that.”

McGee said the data was pulled from the Secretary of State’s Statewide Election Management System, which houses information on voter roll maintenance and the like.

Commissioners said they’ve used the same form for years, not knowing they needed to order from the report dealing with split precincts.

Split precincts occur when polling locations have multiple ballot styles. In some cases, precincts will have voters who cast ballots in the same county supervisor race but different state Senate races. As a result, multiple ballot styles are needed.

At one precinct this year, different ballots were needed because some voters would select candidates in the District 2 election commissioner race, while others would vote for District 4. Both McGee and District 4 Commissioner Yvonne Horton were up for re-election.

“I would have needed 300 ballots for my specific style to help me on the ballot, as Commissioner Horton would have needed over 1,000,” McGee said. “Those numbers were reversed. She got 300, I got 1,000, and so that created a shortage that also led us to printing here in the office.”

Horton defeated her opponent, Justin Cook. McGee is headed to a runoff after coming in second behind Bobbie Graves in a four-way race.

Commissioners began learning of shortages around mid-morning, as precincts began running out of paper ballots.

As those calls came in, election staffers began printing off additional copies at Election Commission headquarters and at the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said on Wednesday that his office eventually ran out of printer toner as a result.

Voters, meanwhile, had to wait hours for those new ballots to arrive.

In all, nine precincts ran out of ballots. The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office also reported that one precinct did not open until 7:15 a.m. and that one precinct conducted emergency balloting for an undisclosed amount of time.

Emergency balloting occurs when a machine is not working properly. Ballots can be marked by voters, but instead of being scanned into a machine, they are placed in a secure lockbox to be scanned later, said Elizabeth Johnson, with the Secretary of State.

District 5 Commissioner Shirley Varnado said none of that would have happened had the secretary of state provided more assistance when commissioners reached out.

“They said use the previous election, we had no previous elections, because all these splits were new,” she said. “They just came from the legislature when they did the redistricting.”

Johnson said either report referenced by the Election Commission could be used to determine the appropriate number of ballots and ballot styles for each precinct. She also said the office did tell commissioners how to use the reports.

Screenshots of the reports are below and show the differences in the total number of ballot styles at Precinct 16, which ultimately had five different ballots.

This is the report used by Election Commissioners to determine how many ballots to print for the November election. (WLBT)

This is the reports the Election Commission was supposed to use to determine the number of ballots for the November election. (WLBT)

Penny Burnet, a poll worker at Clinton 5, one of the precincts where problems were reported, experienced the problem firsthand. Rather than running out of ballots, though, she said the ballots her precinct had were incorrect.

“We had 600 ballots. We had 507 people vote. So, it’s not the quantity of the ballots, it’s the fact that we didn’t get the right ballots,” she said. “They gave us the ballots for the wrong person.”

Clinton 5 serves voters casting ballots in the District 70 and District 56 House races. District 70 is represented by Rep. Bo Brown, the father of Kidada Brown. He was running unopposed. District 56 was between Republican Clay Mansell and Democrat Sharon Moman.

Like the commissioners, Burnet also said more training was needed, telling WLBT she and other poll workers didn’t learn of the split precinct until Election Day.

Burnet believes the vote should be redone, and that the confusion likely caused many people to stay home.

It’s unlikely a revote in those precincts would sway the outcome of the governor’s race. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves defeated Democratic Challenger Brandon Presley by about 35,000 votes.

In 2019, Democrat Jim Hood won most, if not all of the precincts in question, but brought in fewer than 7,000 votes.

“Those people that had been standing there waiting for an hour and a half might have told their neighbor don’t go up there because you’re going to have to wait for a ballot,” she said. “I just think it’s a botched election.”

