5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say

By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven family says their 5-year-old is traumatized after being left alone on a school bus for hours last week.

Each morning around 7 a.m., Shameaka Washington says her three children get on a school bus in Brookhaven.

This semester is the first year for her youngest son, 5-year-old Germani.

“He’s always been so excited about riding a school bus. He gets on there with his sister. She gets dropped off before he does,” Washington said.

Last Thursday, Washington says that all changed when she got a phone call.

“The first phone call I got was about 10:30 a.m. It was the robocall that the school district sends when your child is marked absent from school,” Washington explained. “So, I immediately called the school and they told me, ‘Our attendance was put in late that day. He’s fine. He’s at school.’ But they never checked to make sure.”

Two and a half hours later, Washington received another call from Germani’s school.

“The assistant principal answered the phone. He told me that Germani didn’t get off the bus at school. He was found at the bus barn. But he’s fine and back at school. About 15 minutes later, the head principal calls. She said, ‘I know you spoke to the assistant principal, but he didn’t tell you everything.’”

Washington says that’s when her heart dropped.

“She proceeded to tell me he wasn’t found until 1 p.m. that day. So, that’s a six-hour span. He was beating on the door, but the door was locked. He was crying and screaming to get off the bus. Someone at the bus barn found him and brought him back to school.”

We asked the Brookhaven School District to do an interview or release a statement about the incident. They declined both.

Superintendent Rod Henderson told the Daily Leader, “There was an issue with a child left temporarily on a bus, and a personnel issue that was handled.”

“The superintendent came to my house the next day and informed my husband and I that the driver was fired,” Washington said.

But since the incident, Germani hasn’t been the same.

”I plan on taking him into counseling, I just made an appointment for that today. It’s affected him emotionally, mentally, I can tell the difference in his whole attitude,” she explained. “He’s still happy, still him, but you can tell that he’s a lot more clingy and he doesn’t trust people that he knows, as much as he would have before.”

Despite the school district taking some action, the Washington family says they plan to take legal action in the near future.

