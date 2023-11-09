WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

This morning, fog is possible. Tomorrow morning, rain chances increase. And then Saturday, temperatures become cooler.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST
Areas of fog this morning. And then turning partly cloudy with only a slight chance for showers. Highs today will again range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Tomorrow brings a better chance for scattered rain showers and the first raindrops may occur before daybreak. Friday’s rain will probably not be seen by everyone and those that do see rain should only see light amounts of less than one inch and there should be rain-free breaks too. This similar pattern continues into Veterans Day Saturday with a few showers possible from time to time. A cool front brings a cooldown Saturday into early next week.

