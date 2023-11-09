WLOX Careers
Seven Gulfport athletes sign at next level

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Seven Gulfport Admirals put pen to paper Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level in softball and baseball.

For baseball Ethan Surowiec is joining Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels, Nico Williams is headed to Southeastern Louisiana to play baseball and football, Joel Smith is headed to Meridian Community College, Ethan Garner is joining the Pearl River Community College Wildcats, with Elijah Barney and Darrelle Brown both joining Miles College.

For softball Haley Hughes signed on to join the Northwest Florida State Raiders.

“It’s great. I love the coaching staff and how involved they are with the team,” said Williams. “They [Southeastern Louisiana] build character as much as they can, they get the work in as much as they can. I love it.”

“I’ve been looking forward tot his day for a while and now I’m officially a Rebel and I’m excited to get up there and start my next journey,” said Surowiec.

“They’ve [Northwest Florida State] always had a really competitive softball team which I liked,’ said Hughes. “I wanted to do something like that and I love the area, the housing. Everything about it is what I wanted.”

