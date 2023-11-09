Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WLBT) - The son of a former Miss Mississippi has been arrested for a “deeply disturbing crime” in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.
According to the outlet, Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested Wednesday after a bag containing a woman’s torso was discovered in a dumpster in Encino, California.
NBC News says that the woman’s torso was found wrapped in plastic in the parking lot of a commercial property.
The body was so dismembered that it could not be identified.
However, according to NBC Los Angeles, three people close to Samuel Haskell are currently missing: his wife and her two parents.
Haskell is the son of former Miss Mississippi Mary Donnelly Haskell and Emmy-winning mega-producer Sam Haskell, III.
Donnelly Haskell was crowned Miss Mississippi in 1977. Sam Haskell, III was once a powerful agent in Hollywood, representing stars like Kathie Lee Gifford, Ray Romano, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and Sela Ward.
He now runs Magnolia Hill Productions.
