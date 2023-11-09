Popps Ferry extension tops on mayor’s breakfast menu

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -“If you don’t get it started, you’re never going to finish it.”

That’s the answer Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich gave us when we asked him if we’ll ever see a four-lane Popps Ferry bridge in our lifetimes.

At Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor gathering at Edgewater Mall, Gilich said a big step toward that ultimate goal is the $20 million Popps Ferry Extension project. He says the initial request for construction bids could go out as early as next month.

“You do one piece at a time. The first piece is the first solution, then we’ll tie in Highway 90 with the I-10 system,” Gilich said.

He also says a big part of the project is keeping the current two-lane Popps Ferry draw working correctly, thanks to $15 million in repairs coming from MDOT.

“If anything goes wrong with the artery so-to-speak, you’ve got real issues. We’re thankful to MDOT for recognizing that this is a real choke point, from evacuating to daily convenience.”

