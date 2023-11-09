WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Popps Ferry extension tops on mayor’s breakfast menu

"If you don't get it started, you're never going to finish it."
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -“If you don’t get it started, you’re never going to finish it.”

That’s the answer Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich gave us when we asked him if we’ll ever see a four-lane Popps Ferry bridge in our lifetimes.

At Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor gathering at Edgewater Mall, Gilich said a big step toward that ultimate goal is the $20 million Popps Ferry Extension project. He says the initial request for construction bids could go out as early as next month.

“You do one piece at a time. The first piece is the first solution, then we’ll tie in Highway 90 with the I-10 system,” Gilich said.

He also says a big part of the project is keeping the current two-lane Popps Ferry draw working correctly, thanks to $15 million in repairs coming from MDOT.

“If anything goes wrong with the artery so-to-speak, you’ve got real issues. We’re thankful to MDOT for recognizing that this is a real choke point, from evacuating to daily convenience.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Mississippians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots for a number of important...
Here’s what you need to know about voting today in South Mississippi
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.
Voters waiting in line at the Wildwood voting precinct in Hinds County.
Circuit Judge denies request to keep polls open; MS GOP seeks to overturn chancery ruling

Latest News

There are high hopes for the economic future in Gautier as new businesses are popping up.
High hopes for economic future in Gautier as new businesses pop up
As the burn ban on the state of Mississippi continues, local fire officials are urging Gulf...
Fire officials urge for stronger fire safety as burn ban continues
Believe it or not, most fires can be prevented.
Fire officials urge homeowners to pay closer attention to fire safety
Big questions are lingering around last night's ballot shortage in Hinds County.
Hinds County ballot shortages: who is responsible?