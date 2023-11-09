WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
Food Drive
Letters to Santa

Picayune man sentenced for possession with intent to distribute heroin

On June 5, 2019, a source bought 12 grams of Heroin from both Stafford and Slaydon at...
On June 5, 2019, a source bought 12 grams of Heroin from both Stafford and Slaydon at Stafford’s home.(KTTC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Damon Andrew Stafford, 55, of Picayune, has been sentenced to 69 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Court records the investigation of a large-scale drug trafficking organization based largely in Picayune first started in 2015. Four years later, officials pieced together that Stafford, along with his partner Eric Slaydon, were part of the operation.

Federal agents used a confidential source to begin buying meth and heroin. On June 5, 2019, a source bought 12 grams of Heroin from both Stafford and Slaydon at Stafford’s home.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against the two suspects; both of them pled guilty. Slaydon was sentenced to 7 years in prison on August 30.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Erica Rose.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters...
Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Some residents say they want to see action but also don’t want to see youth football go away.
UPDATE: Residents express concerns to Gulfport city leaders over brawl at youth football game
Bruce: Fog and superfog likely Wednesday morning
Bruce: More superfog likely Wednesday morning following deadly crash
Pictures of a hole in a cloud sent from WLOX viewers
When a hole is punched in the clouds

Latest News

Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41
Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times
Joining us now to discuss meeting the future Fighting Irish is Principal Paul Knapstein and...
Happening November 12: Open House at St. Patrick Catholic High School
'A Wonderful World' tells the story of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong — and it...
USM instructor designs costumes for Louis Armstrong musical
Joining us now is Executive Chef, Austin Dedeaux and Beau Rivage's Executive Pastry Chef, Patti...
In the Kitchen with BR Prime