Picayune man sentenced for possession with intent to distribute heroin

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Damon Andrew Stafford, 55, of Picayune, has been sentenced to 69 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Court records the investigation of a large-scale drug trafficking organization based largely in Picayune first started in 2015. Four years later, officials pieced together that Stafford, along with his partner Eric Slaydon, were part of the operation.

Federal agents used a confidential source to begin buying meth and heroin. On June 5, 2019, a source bought 12 grams of Heroin from both Stafford and Slaydon at Stafford’s home.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against the two suspects; both of them pled guilty. Slaydon was sentenced to 7 years in prison on August 30.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Erica Rose.

