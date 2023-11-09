WLOX Careers
Pearl River CC men’s soccer team preps for trip to national tournament

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pearl River Community College men’s soccer team is chasing history on the pitch this week as they get ready to head to national tournament this weekend in Arizona.

The Wildcats earned an automatic berth to nationals after winning the Gulf South District over rivals Gulf Coast.

The tournament starts with pool play and the eleven-seed Wildcats are are matched up with the two seed Phoenix college and seven seed St. Louis.

PRCC started off the year on rocky footing with a 1-4 record but rattled off 14 straight unbeaten matches, drawing three in the process.

Head coach Drew Gallant and Biloxi alum Aden Smith say it’s a testament to how resilient the team is and they hope to take that same approach in Arizona.

“It’s just adversity and how well they deal with adversity,” said Gallant. “Now we’re headed to the national tournament playing against some of the best competition on the country so we’ll see how they handle that adversity we’re about to get hit with. We already have film on both teams we play, very good teams. It’s going to be a battle.

“Starting 1-4 is not an ideal start but being unbeaten in 14 games is a great achievement and hopefully we can go get a couple of wins at nationals and make a statement,” said Smith.

The Wildcats kick things off Sunday with phoenix college and then they’ll take on St. Louis Monday.

