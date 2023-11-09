Mississippi Sea Wolves tied atop the Continental Division

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves have jumped out to a hot start to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite having played its first five games on the road, the Sea Wolves are tied atop the Continental division with nine points. Before the team plays their first game at the Coast Coliseum, they head to Wytheville, Virginia to take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats for two games this weekend and will round out their 8-game road start with Columbus a week from Friday.

Mississippi is set to return home the following day to take on that same River Dragons side on Saturday, November 18th at 6 p.m. Head Coach Joe Pace is very excited for the fans to see the Sea Wolves in their second season back on the Coast.

“It’s always exciting to start a season but this year was extra special,” said Pace. “The way the schedule worked out and we had to overcome a bunch of stuff early on so I think we’ve been proving a lot to our fans but also ourselves.”

Newly named alternate captain Philip Wong hails from Sweden and has urged the guys to continue the hard work that has them sitting at 3-1-1.

“We just have to keep working,” Wong said. “We’ve been working hard ever since we got here so we just have to keep working as hard if not even harder. We have to keep on trying to adjust to what we didn’t do well and try to change that and play even better.”

One of the top players in the FPHL a year ago was Yianni Liarakos who was acquired by the Sea Wolves mid-way through the 2022-23 season. Liarakos led the league with 76 assists, eight more the next closest.

“Just keep working off the ice and all that hard work off the ice compliments your on-ice work. We’re like a brotherhood here so everyone works hard together, everyone helps each other out and everyone’s success becomes one.”

For information on tickets and upcoming Sea Wolves events, you can check out their website here.

